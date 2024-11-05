Body found lying next to patient Ludhiana civil surgeon to apprise Human Rights Commission on action taken

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has asked the Civil Surgeon Ludhiana regarding the action taken against responsible officials in the case of a dead body found lying on the same bed with another patient earlier in April this year at the Civil Hospital here. The incident happened on April 14 this year. In last report to human rights panel officials said ‘departmental action’ was taken against the then SMO. (HT File)

In letter to the Civil Surgeon, the commission has said that earlier report received on 18 July only said that “departmental action” was taken against Dr Mandeep Kaur Sidhu, the then senior medical officer (SMO) Civil Hospital and emergency medical officer (EMO) Manju Narang, but it did not mention as to what action was taken.

The next date of hearing for the case has been set for 21 February, 2025. The civil surgeon has been asked to explain what action was taken then.

“Therefore, in view of the above civil surgeon, Ludhiana is again directed to apprise this commission about the action taken against the said faulty doctors before the next date of the hearing,” the letter added.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra, who only took charge in August, said, “I will look into the matter and proceed further.”

The dead body was found on the morning of 14 April. Officials had claimed that the man had only died half an hour before being found dead. The incident has led to a huge outcry. However, initial reports suggested that the man had died several hours before being discovered dead and that he was not given due attention by the doctors.