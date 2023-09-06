Jalandhar brothers’ suicide: Accused SHO dismissed from service

Booked for abetting suicide, the police have dismissed accused station house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh from service. The Kapurthala police had registered a case against three police personnel —Navdeep, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur — for alleged humiliation and torture of two Jalandhar-based brothers. Accused station house officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh (File photo)

The orders related to Navdeep’s dismissal came after the victims’ family threatened to stage a protest in Jalandhar and Chandigarh on Thursday. However, after the accused inspector’s dismissal, the family cremated the body of 26-year-old, whose decomposed body was fished out from Beas river on September 3. The victims’ kin alleged that the two brothers, aged 26 and 34, had allegedly jumped into Beas after being harassed by the three police personnel.

Abetment of suicide case

As per an FIR registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), Navdeep was investigating a marital dispute between the sister of the victim’s friend and another party, for which they were called to the police station on August 16. “The accused SHO and two other accused were favouring the other party, due to which one of the brothers got into an argument with the SHO. Furious over it, the accused SHO allegedly assaulted the elder brother,” the FIR stated.

The FIR added that a false FIR was registered against the other boy, who is still missing, on the complaint of accused woman constable Jagjeet Kaur for allegedly misbehaving with the police. On August 17, the younger brother allegedly jumped into the river, and his elder brother, who is missing, went in to rescue him.

On August 25, the SHO was transferred to police lines a day after an inquiry was marked against him for allegedly harassing the two brothers.

‘Grave acts of misconduct on part of officials’

In orders issued by Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, it has been stated that Navdeep was found to have indulged in highly-undesirable activities which tantamount to be grave acts of misconduct on part of the officials.

“Being a competent authority, Navdeep Singh has been dismissed from the service with immediate effect in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 7 of the Police Act-1861 and Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution of India,” said CP Chahal.

Also, in a report received from the Jalandhar commissionerate, it has been found that the CCTV cameras were not functioning in the police station from July 24 onwards and no information in this regard was given to senior officials.

Meanwhile, Chahal said a department enquiry has already been initiated against two other accused police personnel.

“Being a member of the police force, Navdeep may also influence the witnesses and try to destroy the evidence against him. Also, his previous service record shows that his services are not in the interest of the general public,” said Chahal.

The police had also issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the three accused cops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON