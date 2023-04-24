Poonch Terror Attack: Alma mater remembers Ludhiana’s braveheart, pays tribute

The alma mater of braveheart Havildar Mandeep Singh organised a remembrance ceremony on Monday to honour the sacrifice of the former student, who was killed in a terror attack at an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on April 20. Students and teachers during a remembrance ceremony in Shahpur, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Students, teachers and school staff of the Shahpur Government School have gathered for the ceremony. Mandeep had completed his matriculation from the government school in 2003.

Students of the school recited patriotic poems and songs, including self-written ones on the occasion and maintained one minute’s silence in his memory.

A portrait of havildar Mandeep will be enshrined in the corridors of the school while a newly-built library will also be dedicated to the warrior.

The 38-year-old was born in Chankoian Kalan village in Payal and had studied till Class 8 at his home town’s middle school and later joined Shahpur’s school for classes 9 and 10.

Mandeep joined the Indian army in the year 2005 after completing his Class 12.

He was serving in the 49 Rashtriya Rifles and his first posting was in Fatehgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Mandeep Singh is the second alumni of the school who has laid life for the cause of the nation. Another alumnus, Rajinder Singh was enlisted in the Indo-Tibetian Border Police and was killed in Agartala, Tripura, in May 2004 while serving the nation.

His statue stands tall in the playground of the school.

The school principal Davinder Singh Chhina said Mandeep used to travel 1.5 km everyday from his native village to the school as it did not have any high school that time.

“Residents, teachers as well as the students feel immensely proud of Mandeep Singh and to honour his memory school authorities will be proposing to the higher authorities that his memory should be kept alive by dedicating the school library which is set to be inaugurated in coming days,” he added

He added that residents remember Mandeep as an athletic youth who made full use of the school playground to train himself for the Indian army.

He stated that as Mandeep, a dedicated student, had chosen to serve the country after completing his education, students were encouraged to aim for the best education in the world and use it for the good of their country.

Speaking during the occasion, the school principal added that the community stands firm with the family of braveheart Havildar Mandeep Singh in this time of grief.