Pakistan intruder shot dead along International Border in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Aug 12, 2023 12:19 AM IST

An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel as he tried to sneak into the Indian territory near Thehkalan village of Tarn Taran district on Friday morning.

An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel as he tried to sneak into the Indian territory near Thehkalan village of Tarn Taran district on Friday morning. (File photo)
A BSF spokesperson said, “During the morning hours, troops observed suspicious movement along the border fencing, in the area falling near bordering Thekalan village, and challenged the miscreant/intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired at the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot.”

The vigilant troops, once again foiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to enter into Indian territory, he added.

Saturday, August 12, 2023
