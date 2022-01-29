Burglars take away 60,000 from hosiery factory in Ludhiana, caught on CCTV

A gang of burglars targeted a hosiery factory near a permanent police check post in New Shivaji Nagar during the wee hours on Friday morning, taking away ₹60,000.

Factory owner Sunil Kumar Malhotra said he was informed about the break-in by residents of the neighbourhood, who noticed the gate of the factory unlocked at around 7.45am on Friday. He rushed to the factory only to discover that it had been ransacked and later reported ₹60,000 and important documents stolen.

The footage of the incident, which involved four burglars, has been captured in the CCTV installed in the area. The footage suggested that the incident took place between 4.25am and 5.12am.

Sub inspector Akash Dutt, station head officer at the Division number 3 station, said police have initiated investigation and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused.