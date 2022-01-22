Carjacking in Ludhiana, muggers leave police red faced again

The police were left red faced again after robbers executed a carjacking during night curfew hours on January 21 night. Motorcycle-borne three men robbed two youths of their Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car near municipal corporation Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city.

The Division number 5 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified robbers.

The victim Naman Garg, 20, of Bharat Nagar said he along with his friend Kush Verma, 20, of Cemetery road, were waiting for the food delivery boy at the said location.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO), at Division number 5 police station said Naman along with his friend had gone out for dinner, however after finding the restaurants closed, they ordered food from a food delivery app.

“Bike-borne three masked men turned up there. According to the victim, the accused flashed sharp-edged weapons and threatened them to get out of the car. They did not resist and decided to hand over the keys of the car to them, who drove away the vehicle,” said the SHO.

The victims said the miscreants did not demand cash or mobile phones from them. After the miscreants left, they informed their parents and then made a complaint to the police.

On being asked how the youngsters were roaming around in the city when a night curfew was imposed in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, the SHO said the victims claimed that they assumed that the restaurants are allowed to operate till 11:30pm.

Past incidents of carjacking

On January 6

SUV-borne four men robbed a Raikot resident and his friend of Maruti Suzuki Alto car after thrashing him. The Raikot police had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

On November 6, 2021

Six robbers had robbed a Ludhiana resident of his car, ₹18000 cash and a mobile phone outside a restaurant near Neelon Canal Bridge in Samrala.

On October 4, 2021

A BA student was robbed of his SUV in Bhammipura village of Hathur by three unidentified accused. Before snatching the SUV, the accused overpowered him and also slapped him.

On September 11, 2021

A city resident was robbed of cash, gold and his SUV at gunpoint near J-Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar at Lodhi Club road. The robbers had also kidnapped him in the SUV and forced him to take them to his home so that they could rob cash and jewellery. However, the man had jumped out of the moving vehicle after reaching near his locality.

On August 25, 2021

Armed robbers robbed a couple of their car in post locality J-block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar at gunpoint.