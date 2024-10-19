Cash, jewellery stolen from army officer’s locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 19

Burglars struck at an army officer’s locked house in Sector 19, and decamped with valuable jewellery and cash worth around ₹1 lakh. The incident was discovered on Wednesday after a neighbour informed the family about the break-in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident was discovered on Wednesday after a neighbour informed the family about the break-in.

Police were alerted by the army officer’s father Raj Kanwar, who retired as deputy secretary from the Haryana secretariat.

In his written statement, Kanwar shared that his son Kulbir Singh and daughter-in-law Preeti had been away from home for the past six weeks.

In their absence, burglars cut the latch/lock of the house to gain entry, and stole a significant amount of gold and silver jewellery. Additionally, silver coins weighing 2.5 kg and household items, including an AC unit, taps and gas stove parts, were also stolen.

On Kanwar’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.