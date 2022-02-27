Caught stealing bike, vehicle lifter tied to tree, thrashed in Ludhiana

A week after a motorcycle theft, Hambran residents on Friday night caught the alleged vehicle lifter, while he was attempting to steal another two-wheeler.

The villagers tied the accused to a tree and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The stolen bike was recovered from the accused.

The complainant, Santosh Kumar of Hambran, said his motorcycle was stolen on February 17 from a vegetable market in Hambran, following which he lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on February 18.

The complainant said the accused was captured on CCTV, adding that he tied him to the tree after catching him trying to steal another vehicle on Friday,

The accused’s family members, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and asked for his release. The accused, however, later confessed his crime.

Assistant sub-inspector Manjit Singh said the accused was being questioned.

