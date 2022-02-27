Caught stealing bike, vehicle lifter tied to tree, thrashed in Ludhiana
A week after a motorcycle theft, Hambran residents on Friday night caught the alleged vehicle lifter, while he was attempting to steal another two-wheeler.
The villagers tied the accused to a tree and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The stolen bike was recovered from the accused.
The complainant, Santosh Kumar of Hambran, said his motorcycle was stolen on February 17 from a vegetable market in Hambran, following which he lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on February 18.
The complainant said the accused was captured on CCTV, adding that he tied him to the tree after catching him trying to steal another vehicle on Friday,
The accused’s family members, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and asked for his release. The accused, however, later confessed his crime.
Assistant sub-inspector Manjit Singh said the accused was being questioned.
.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.