CCTV records gang in Maruti Swift steal Maruti Ertiga in Ludhiana’s Jagraon

Car-borne miscreants stole a car parked outside a house in Shastri Nagar of Jagraon village, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. Jagraon police have registered a case against unknown persons and started probe. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

In his complaint, Aadil Bansal, who owns a grocery store near college road, Jagraon, said he had parked his car outside his home before going to bed. The next morning the car was missing.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows around three to four suspects, who came in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, executing the theft. They first broke the window panes of the car and dismantled the steering wheel lock after which the miscreants steered the car outside the street and drove it away.

Assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh said police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal code at the Jagraon police station.