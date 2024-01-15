close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 10 years on, 83 residential property allottees await ownership

Chandigarh: 10 years on, 83 residential property allottees await ownership

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Jan 15, 2024 09:18 AM IST

In 2008-09, Chandigarh administration allowed conversion of these plots from leasehold to freehold, even through a General Power of Attorney holder, following which allottees began applying for conversion

Over 10 years after permitting leasehold to freehold conversion for 83 residential plots, the UT administration has failed to transfer the properties into the owners’ names, despite completion of registration and payment of unearned profit.

Chandigarh finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade assured, “We have transferred some cases and the rest will be done by the end of January.” (HT File)
Chandigarh finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade assured, “We have transferred some cases and the rest will be done by the end of January.” (HT File)

According to records, UT had invited applications for leasehold plots, ranging from 100 to 250 square yards, in the early 1970s. These were allotted in the early 1990s with a restriction on sale for 15 years. All plots are situated in various southern sectors of the city.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In 2008-09, the UT administration allowed conversion of these plots from leasehold to freehold, even through a General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder, following which allottees began applying for conversion. But their tiresome wait for conversion continues one decade later.

UT finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade assured, “We have transferred some cases and the rest will be done by the end of January.”

The record further states that after the expiry of the lock-in period, which ended in the late 2000s, property owners were allowed to register their properties with the UT administration.

However, when they applied for transfer of the properties into their names, they were informed that the GPA is infructuous.

Following this, they filed appeals with the UT chief administrator and in the meantime, in one case, the Punjab and Haryana court issued orders directing the UT administration to allow the transfer.

One of the allottees, Harjit Singh of Sector 37 said in 2019, when they applied for the transfer, the UT Estate Office once again demanded payment of unearned profit at the rate prevailing in the early 90s to facilitate the transfer. “Despite most applicants paying a hefty amount, in addition to the registry amount for freehold properties, nothing has been done to date as the Estate Office awaits orders from the finance department,” Singh said.

The issue was also raised last month during a grievances camp held at the Community Centre in Sector 38, where UT finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade assured, in the presence of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and assistant estate officers Sanyam Garg and Rajeev Tiwari, that everything will be sorted out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On