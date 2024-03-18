Chandigarh: 20-year-old youth brain dead youth saves lives of four end-stage patients

A 20-year-old Haryana youth gave new lease of life to four terminally ill patients with organ donation here at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The lives that were impacted through transplantation as an outcome of his organ donation included one heart recipient at Chennai, one kidney recipient and two corneal recipients here at PGIMER. After the family’s consent, heart, kidneys and corneas were retrieved from the donor. (HT)

The deceased, Sahil, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, had sustained head injuries after a fatal accident on March 10. Following the accident, Sahil was admitted to a local hospital and subsequently shifted to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 13.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The medical team at PGIMER conducted a thorough assessment, leading to the declaration of Sahil’s brain death. It was during this difficult time that Sahil’s father, Manoj, consented to the donation of all organs and tissues.

Manoj said, “It’s something no family should have to go through. We agreed to organ donation, knowing that his organs will continue to beat, see, and offer a new chance at life to others. It is our hope that his legacy of generosity will inspire others to consider organ donation. We knew it was the right thing to do.”

After the family’s consent, heart, kidneys and corneas were retrieved from the donor. As the cross-matching indicated no matching recipient for heart here in PGIMER, options for matching recipients were explored with other transplant hospitals, and finally, the heart was allocated to a matching recipient admitted in MGM Chennai with the intervention of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

Following this, one kidney was retrieved from the donor, which through transplantation enabled a second lease of life to one patient battling for survival due to terminal renal disease here in PGIMER. The second kidney was not found transplantable. The retrieved corneas of the donor restored the sight of two corneal blind patients. This way, the donor family’s rare gesture of compassion impacted four lives in all.