Chandigarh admn, others to meet to find out ‘actual requirement’ for high court expansion

Officials of Chandigarh administration and other stakeholders, including law officers from Punjab, Haryana and high court, will hold meetings to find out actual requirement of additional land for expansion of high court. The court was hearing a PIL highlighting space shortage at high court and seeking measures for addressing the problem. (HT)

The high court bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawlia and justice Lapita Banerji has asked all stakeholders to hold meetings in this regard and submit a report on March 19.

The court was hearing a PIL highlighting space shortage at high court and seeking measures for addressing the problem. In January, the high court had directed the administration to allot three plots measuring 14.5 acres in Sarangpur. However, subsequently, in a communication to the Union ministry of home affairs, the UT had suggested that requirement was not more than 8.5 acres. Now, all stakeholders have been asked to hold a meeting and come up with a plan.

Meanwhile UT has also informed the court that an expert team from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has visited the high court premises and some other places, and suggested that future expansion can be done in some blocks.