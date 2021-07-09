Chandigarh adviser demands roadmap to wrap up projects swiftly

Taking note of the slow pace of development works, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday directed various departments of the administration to prepare a list of projects which can be completed within 100 days.

“At present, we need a time-bound programme for implementation of projects. I have given all departments till the end of this week to prepare a list all projects which can be completed within 100 days,” said Pal. The adviser has also directed them to prioritise their work and stick to deadlines.

After the list is compiled, he will monitor and examine their implementation and emphasis will be on sticking to deadlines. The accountability of the departments will be fixed in case they don’t stick to the schedule.

The adviser’s directions came after he reviewed the working of different UT departments and the municipal corporation. Over a week, the departments had made detailed presentations before him, detailing the status of ongoing and proposed projects.

Pal, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Services officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed UT adviser on June 21 and joined the administration on June 23.

In addition to Covid management with emphasis on vaccination, Pal had stressed on major improvements in the road network within the city. In directions issued to the MC and the UT engineering department, he had asked the work to be prioritised as soon as monsoon withdraws from the city.

Earlier, he had directed the departments to complete cleaning of road gullies and seasonal rivulets to avert flooding and waterlogging during monsoons.

Projects marred by delays

Over the last few years, the administration’s working has come under criticism for its poor track record of implementing projects within stipulated deadlines. Some of these are:

Health infrastructure: A sports injury centre, a new emergency-trauma centre and a mother-child care centre—all planned to come up at GMCH-32, have been marred with long delays. Even with funds allocated and plans in place, these projects are nowhere near completion

Sector-17 rejuvenation: Engraving of the city’s map at the Sector 17 plaza was to be completed within six months, with a deadline of August 15, 2020, but is yet to be done

Garbage legacy mining in Dadumajra: It was scheduled to be completed within 18 months, but has missed several revised deadlines

Implementation of policies: The administration has failed to formulate key policies like start-up policy, EV policy and policy for contractual employees. In cases where it is in place, like the parking policy, departments have failed to initiate the implementation.