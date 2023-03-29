Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: CITCO contractor booked for fraudulently encashing bank surety of 35 lakh

Chandigarh: CITCO contractor booked for fraudulently encashing bank surety of 35 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2023 04:21 AM IST

The contractor, Anil Sharma of Oscar Security Fire Services, has been booked on the complaint of Harjit Singh Sandhu, chief general manager, CITCO

Police have lodged an FIR against a contractor, hired by CITCO for providing manpower, for fraudulently encashing a bank guarantee of 35 lakh in connivance with some employees of the tourism development corporation.

The contractor, Anil Sharma, has been booked for fraudulently encashing bank guarantee provided to CITCO. (HT File Photo)
The contractor, Anil Sharma, has been booked for fraudulently encashing bank guarantee provided to CITCO. (HT File Photo)

The contractor, Anil Sharma of Oscar Security Fire Services, has been booked on the complaint of Harjit Singh Sandhu, chief general manager, CITCO.

In his police complaint, Sandhu submitted that Manimajra-based Oscar Security Fire Services was awarded a manpower contract on October 30, 2018. As part of the contract, the firm had deposited a bank guarantee of 35 lakh on January 24, 2019.

“As per bank documents, this bank guarantee could not have been invoked other than through a written demand or claim on or before January 23, 2023. However, the firm wrote to the bank on June 13, 2022, for cancellation of the bank guarantee,” Sandhu stated.

He added that the firm fraudulently encashed the bank guarantee by misrepresenting CITCO in connivance with some officials of a CITCO hotel.

On his complaint, police have booked the contractor under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out