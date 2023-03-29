Chandigarh: CITCO contractor booked for fraudulently encashing bank surety of 35 lakh

Police have lodged an FIR against a contractor, hired by CITCO for providing manpower, for fraudulently encashing a bank guarantee of ₹35 lakh in connivance with some employees of the tourism development corporation. The contractor, Anil Sharma, has been booked for fraudulently encashing bank guarantee provided to CITCO. (HT File Photo)

The contractor, Anil Sharma of Oscar Security Fire Services, has been booked on the complaint of Harjit Singh Sandhu, chief general manager, CITCO.

In his police complaint, Sandhu submitted that Manimajra-based Oscar Security Fire Services was awarded a manpower contract on October 30, 2018. As part of the contract, the firm had deposited a bank guarantee of ₹35 lakh on January 24, 2019.

“As per bank documents, this bank guarantee could not have been invoked other than through a written demand or claim on or before January 23, 2023. However, the firm wrote to the bank on June 13, 2022, for cancellation of the bank guarantee,” Sandhu stated.

He added that the firm fraudulently encashed the bank guarantee by misrepresenting CITCO in connivance with some officials of a CITCO hotel.

On his complaint, police have booked the contractor under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station. No arrests have been made yet.