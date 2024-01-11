Chandigarh court awards 20-year jail to teen who raped 8-year-old girl

Wrapping up the trial in just two months, a fast-track POCSO court has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl in August 2023. In August 2023, the boy lured the child by giving her ₹ 10 and took her to a jungle, where he raped her. When she started bleeding and crying, he fled the spot. (Stock image)

The teenager, a resident of Maloya, was convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 363 (kidnapping) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also fined ₹41,000.

Stating that the 17-year-old convict will stay in a place of safety till he attained 21 years of age, the court observed that the punishment was not in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“Receive the above said child in conflict with law (CCL) in your custody in Observation Home, Chandigarh, and carry out execution of order as per law. You are directed to provide reformative services like counselling, skill development, behaviour modification, therapy, etc., during the period of his stay in the home,” the court said in its order.

It also directed the probation officer to evaluate the progress of the convict and submit periodic follow-up, while ensuring that no ill-treatment was caused to him.

As per case files, the eight-year-old girl was admitted to the gynaecology ward of GMSH, Sector 16, on August 7, 2023, following which doctors informed police.

As the child was not in a state to give a complaint, her elder sister narrated the incident to the cops.

The complainant said her youngest sister had gone out to play. But did not return home. When the family started searching for her, a neighbour informed them that the child was found bleeding.

Later, the girl revealed to her family that a boy lured her by giving her ₹10 and took her to a jungle, where he raped her. When she started bleeding and crying, he fled the spot.

The child was then rushed to the hospital, where police were informed and a case was registered on August 8, 2023.