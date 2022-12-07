Chandigarh DGP felicitates medal winning police personnel

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan on Tuesday appreciated police personnel for participating in sport events.

The DGP met the personnel at the police headquarters in Sector 9 and lauded all medal winners and participants for their achievements.

The equestrian team of the Chandigarh Police won nine medals in the 41st All-India Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from November 14 to November 26. Constable Monika was among the gold medallists.

Sub-inspector Mohit Beniwal, who is reader to the DGP, stood first in the 800m race in the Chandigarh master state-level championship held at Sports Stadium, Sector 46. In the 10th National Pencak Silat Championship for senior and master (men and women) held at Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Sri Nagar, J&K from October 21 to October 24, the Chandigarh cops bagged four medals.

They also brought home seven medals in the senior national All India Police Games Asian and World Championship held at IT Stadium, Delhi from September 18 to September 2.