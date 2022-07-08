Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth 5 lakh

The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games.

At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.

Sanjay Tandon, chairman, Administrator’s Advisory Committee on Sports, applauded the medallists on their achievement.

UT sports director Tejdeep Singh Saini, UT joint sports director Sunil Rayat, UT public relations director Rajiv Tiwari, and Chandigarh Press Club president and prominent sports journalist Saurabh Duggal were also present on the occasion.

Chandigarh had finished 13th in the Khelo India Youth Games with Haryana winning the trophy.

From the gatka team, Ravleen Kaur won gold, Arshdeep Kaur silver and Tej Pratap Singh Jassar bronze in their single-stick individual events. Ravleen, Arshdeep and Gurnoor Kaur also bagged gold in the gatka team event, while Gurcharan Singh, Jeevanjot and Tej Pratap won silver.

The Chandigarh team also won five medals in boxing – Ankit gold in 51 kg, Achalveer gold in 63 kg, Ashish Hooda silver in 71 kg, Renu bronze in 57 kg and Kavi bronze in 51 kg.

In the wrestling events, Yashveer Singh Malik won gold in 65 kg greco roman and Bobby Chahar bronze in 80 kg freestyle.

Weightlifter Paramvir Singh clinched a bronze in 102+ kg snatch+clean and jerk event, while cyclist Reet Kapoor won a bronze in scratch race.

Two more medals came in judo – Himanshu’s silver in 55 kg and Fardeen’s bronze in 73 kg.