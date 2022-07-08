Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth ₹5 lakh
The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games.
At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.
Sanjay Tandon, chairman, Administrator’s Advisory Committee on Sports, applauded the medallists on their achievement.
UT sports director Tejdeep Singh Saini, UT joint sports director Sunil Rayat, UT public relations director Rajiv Tiwari, and Chandigarh Press Club president and prominent sports journalist Saurabh Duggal were also present on the occasion.
Chandigarh had finished 13th in the Khelo India Youth Games with Haryana winning the trophy.
From the gatka team, Ravleen Kaur won gold, Arshdeep Kaur silver and Tej Pratap Singh Jassar bronze in their single-stick individual events. Ravleen, Arshdeep and Gurnoor Kaur also bagged gold in the gatka team event, while Gurcharan Singh, Jeevanjot and Tej Pratap won silver.
The Chandigarh team also won five medals in boxing – Ankit gold in 51 kg, Achalveer gold in 63 kg, Ashish Hooda silver in 71 kg, Renu bronze in 57 kg and Kavi bronze in 51 kg.
In the wrestling events, Yashveer Singh Malik won gold in 65 kg greco roman and Bobby Chahar bronze in 80 kg freestyle.
Weightlifter Paramvir Singh clinched a bronze in 102+ kg snatch+clean and jerk event, while cyclist Reet Kapoor won a bronze in scratch race.
Two more medals came in judo – Himanshu’s silver in 55 kg and Fardeen’s bronze in 73 kg.
-
Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.
-
Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today
The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10. Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.
-
Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest
Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla. Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh. Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.
-
Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula. The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one a resident of Khadak Mangoli, 21, Akash, was nabbed. The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.
-
Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital
Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics