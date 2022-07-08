Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth 5 lakh
chandigarh news

Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth 5 lakh

The Chandigarh sports department on Thursday honoured the city’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games
City’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games after the felicitation ceremony at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex on Thursday. (HT Photo)
City’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games after the felicitation ceremony at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city’s sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games.

At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of 50,000 each for the five gold medals, 30,000 each for the four silver medals and 20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.

Sanjay Tandon, chairman, Administrator’s Advisory Committee on Sports, applauded the medallists on their achievement.

UT sports director Tejdeep Singh Saini, UT joint sports director Sunil Rayat, UT public relations director Rajiv Tiwari, and Chandigarh Press Club president and prominent sports journalist Saurabh Duggal were also present on the occasion.

Chandigarh had finished 13th in the Khelo India Youth Games with Haryana winning the trophy.

From the gatka team, Ravleen Kaur won gold, Arshdeep Kaur silver and Tej Pratap Singh Jassar bronze in their single-stick individual events. Ravleen, Arshdeep and Gurnoor Kaur also bagged gold in the gatka team event, while Gurcharan Singh, Jeevanjot and Tej Pratap won silver.

The Chandigarh team also won five medals in boxing – Ankit gold in 51 kg, Achalveer gold in 63 kg, Ashish Hooda silver in 71 kg, Renu bronze in 57 kg and Kavi bronze in 51 kg.

In the wrestling events, Yashveer Singh Malik won gold in 65 kg greco roman and Bobby Chahar bronze in 80 kg freestyle.

Weightlifter Paramvir Singh clinched a bronze in 102+ kg snatch+clean and jerk event, while cyclist Reet Kapoor won a bronze in scratch race.

Two more medals came in judo – Himanshu’s silver in 55 kg and Fardeen’s bronze in 73 kg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir’s top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him. (PTI)

    Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn

    The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.

  • Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore decked up for the three-day Mango Mela. (Sant Arora/HT)

    Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today

    The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10. Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.

  • The kingpin of the extortion racket is a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula. (Representative image)

    Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest

    Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla. Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh. Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.

  • The suspects also admitted to committing two other thefts in Panchkula. (Representative image)

    Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case

    Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula. The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one a resident of Khadak Mangoli, 21, Akash, was nabbed. The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.

  • Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra talking to patients at Dera Bassi civil hospital during an inspection. (HT Photo)

    Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital

    Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out