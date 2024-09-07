Chandigarh: Government College of Education gets A+ Grade in Cycle 3 Accreditation by NAAC

The Government College of Education, Chandigarh has securing an A+ grade in the Cycle 3 Accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) after securing A grade in last two cycles. Out of 96 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) accredited across India in 2024, only five institutions have managed to upgrade to an A+ grade. Out of 96 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) accredited across India in 2024, only five institutions have managed to upgrade to an A+ grade and Government College of Education is among top two institutions in North India to have secured A+. (HT Photo)

The NAAC is an autonomous body established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in India. The accreditation process evaluates institutions based on parameters such as teaching-learning processes, research and innovation, infrastructure, student support, governance and institutional values.

Principal Sapna Nanda expressed gratitude for the recognition. “Securing an A+ grade in Cycle 3 of NAAC accreditation is a matter of great pride for our college.This achievement is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our IQAC team, faculty, staff, students and stakeholders who have consistently worked towards achieving academic excellence. It also highlights our commitment to providing quality teacher education, innovative practices, and holistic development of our students,” said Nanda. IQAC coordinator Dr Anjali Puri also expressed gratitude to principal, faculty, staff and students for their wholehearted support in the journey of quality assurance in all the domains.