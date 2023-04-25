Chandigarh: 85% Class-11 seats at govt schools to be reserved for govt school students

A significant 85% of the total Class-11 seats at city’s government schools will be reserved for students who have completed Class 10 from a Chandigarh government school, as per the new admission policy being adopted by the UT education department from 2023-2024 session. Chandigarh has 54 government high schools and 42 government senior secondary schools. (HT File Photo)

Any seats left unclaimed will be opened for general admissions. The city has 54 government high schools (GHS) and 42 government senior secondary schools (GSSS).

Earlier, admissions were open to all. As such, it was seen that many government school students who wanted to shift from a GHS to a GSSS weren’t able to secure a seat in the first counselling session.

“This is why the policy has been introduced so that government school kids who wish to get enrolled in a GSSS don’t face a disadvantage,” said UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar.

He added, “The education department is obligated to ensure that no government school kids are left behind. The admission policy is now finalised and will be adopted from the upcoming admission session.”

13,875 seats up for grabs

A total of 13,875 seats will be offered for Class-11 admissions in the 2023-24 academic session. Out of these, 11,794 seats will be reserved for government school children, while the rest will be kept for general students.

As per education department officials, the expected number of Class 10 pass-outs at government schools this year is around 11,800. So, adequate number of seats will be available for them in Class 11 if they wish to continue higher education at a government school.

The counselling for Class 11 admissions will start a week after the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 results. Usually, counselling runs into two or even three rounds to adjust students in vacant seats and to account for students who seek transfers between schools or streams after being allotted a seat in the first counselling.

A merit list, taking into account marks in English, mathematics, science, social science and language 2, is prepared for admissions.

‘No disadvantage to private schools’ kids’

Private schools, meanwhile, feel the move will prove to be of no disadvantage to their students. Tender Heart High School in Sector 33 has classes up to Class 10. Here, principal Vikrant Suri said, “There are enough seats in Class 11 in both private and government schools to accommodate all students of the city. The department can give priority to students of Chandigarh over students of adjoining states to ensure they all get admission.”

50% marks must in science, maths to opt for sciences

In another first, a minimum score of 50% in science and mathematics in Class 10 has also been introduced to opt for medical or non-medical streams at government schools. Earlier, there was no minimum score requirement.

Speaking about this, Brar said, “We have seen that students who don’t perform well in these subjects and then get admission in science streams can’t keep up with the course load. We will also encourage more students to opt for vocational streams this year.”