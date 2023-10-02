News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh GST collection in September up by 6%

Chandigarh GST collection in September up by 6%

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2023 08:42 AM IST

According to the Union ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s collection for September stood at ₹219 crore, ₹13 crore more than ₹206 crore collected during the same month in 2022

The UT administration has registered an increase of 6% in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September, against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

According to the Union ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s collection for September stood at 219 crore, 13 crore more than 206 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for July was 217 crore, 41 crore more than 176 crore collected in the month in 2022.

In June, the collection had gone up by 34% from the same month last year — 169.7 crore to 227.06 crore.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the collection during the corresponding period last year. Compared to 167 crore last year, it rose to 259 crore — a jump of 92 crore. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of GST.

The collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of 2%, rising only to 255 crore from 249 crore in the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% spike was recorded in March, with the collection increasing from 184 crore last year to 202 crore this year.

The collection for February, too, saw a marginal 5% increase at 188 crore, 10 crore higher than 178 crore in the month in 2022.

