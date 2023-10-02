Chandigarh GST collection in September up by 6%

The UT administration has registered an increase of 6% in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September, against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. In August, Chandigarh had also witnessed a similar growth of 7%, up from ₹ 179 crore last year to ₹ 192 crore in 2023. (PTI)

According to the Union ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s collection for September stood at ₹219 crore, ₹13 crore more than ₹206 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for July was ₹217 crore, ₹41 crore more than ₹176 crore collected in the month in 2022.

In June, the collection had gone up by 34% from the same month last year — ₹169.7 crore to ₹227.06 crore.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the collection during the corresponding period last year. Compared to ₹167 crore last year, it rose to ₹259 crore — a jump of ₹92 crore. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of GST.

The collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of 2%, rising only to ₹255 crore from ₹249 crore in the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% spike was recorded in March, with the collection increasing from ₹184 crore last year to ₹202 crore this year.

The collection for February, too, saw a marginal 5% increase at ₹188 crore, ₹10 crore higher than ₹178 crore in the month in 2022.

