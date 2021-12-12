Chandigarh has become one of the safest cities for women during BJP’s tenure: Srinivasan

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday said that Chandigarh is one of the safest cities for women. The BJP in its six-year tenure has ensured that CCTV cameras are installed in every nook and corner of the city, which has given a new dimension to women’s security as well as all sections of the society, she added.

Srinivasan, who is also the sitting MLA from Coimbatore, was interacting with mediapersons at BJP’s office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 during her visit to the city ahead of the upcoming MC elections on December 24. She said that Chandigarh as a city is driven by the “double engine” administration, which directly benefits from the central government’s schemes. She further ensured there shouldn’t be an issue for funding from the apex. She said the people had expressed their satisfaction over development with the BJP’s success in the last MC elections, which has indicated that voters have made up their mind to dismiss Congress and others.

Advocating to implement “Mission Vikas” to take Chandigarh forward in the field of development, Srinivasan said that she met all the office bearers of the Pradesh Morcha to ensure all-round development of women.

Earlier, welcoming Srinivas, BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood said that her visit will strengthen the Mahila Morcha and candidates here.

Khattar to campaign in city today

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be campaigning in support of BJP candidates on Sunday.

BJP spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said that the CM along with many senior leaders will be in the city supporting the party’s candidates. He will be addressing a public meeting for Nikita Gupta from ward number five in Manimajra, Usha from ward number 16 in Sector 25 and Ravinder Rawat from ward number 27 in Sector 39 Park.

Jain said Khattar will return in campaigning colours on December 16 in support of party candidate Ravikant Sharma from ward number 17 in Sector 22, Rajinder Sharma from ward number 35 in Sector 49 market and Harjit Singh from ward no. 8 in Mauli Jagran.

Jain added that Ambala MP Anil Vij and former Union minister Ratanlal Kataria will be campaigning in support of party candidate Rajesh Kalia from ward number 26, Manoj Sonkar from ward number 7, Bharat Kumar from ward no. 16 and Usha from ward number 16.