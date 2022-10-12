Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation’s old petrol pumps struggling to maintain profit

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation's old petrol pumps struggling to maintain profit

Published on Oct 12, 2022

Two of four old petrol pumps operated by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation’s (CITCO’s) have reported a dip in profit, indicating that they are struggling to bring in customers and maintain sales

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

Two of four old petrol pumps operated by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation’s (CITCO’s) have reported a dip in profit, indicating that they are struggling to bring in customers and maintain sales.

At the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 38 (West), profit dipped to 28 lakh between April 1 and July 31, 2022, a dip of 20% from the corresponding period in 2021, when it was reported at 35 lakh.

Similarly, it dipped from 23 lakh to 22 lakh at the Sector 17 petrol pump for the same period. Collectively, the four older stations, have reported dip in profit from 1.93 crore to 1.89 crore.

In total, CITCO operates seven petrol pumps, of which three started operating last year and all of them clocked profit.

The petrol pumps in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and Dhanas reported profit of 73 lakh and 45 lakh, respectively. The Raipur Kalan petrol pump also reported a jump in profit from 57 lakh in the last fiscal to 87 lakh.

When contacted, Sudhir Gupta, deputy general manager of petrol pumps under CITCO, refused to comment on the issue, stating that he does not remember the figures.

On downward trajectory for 4 years

A deep dive into the figures reveals that the downward trajectory of profits at the old petrol pumps started four years ago.

At the fuel station in Sector 9, profit has plummetted from 1 crore in 2018 to 70 lakh this fiscal, a dip of 30%. The situation at the Sector 38 (West) fuel station isn’t faring much better, where profit has seen a sharp drop from 97 lakh in 2018 to 28 lakh now.

The Sector 56 facility has also seen dipping profitability from 88 lakh in 2018 to 66 lakh this year .

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

