 Chandigarh: Man given 2 years jail for criminal intimidation - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
Chandigarh: Man given 2 years jail for criminal intimidation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 06, 2024 09:20 AM IST

HT Correspondent

As per the FIR, the case was lodged on the complaint of Chander Bhan (iStock)

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

The court of chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday awarded two years jail to a city man, convicted in a two-year-old case of criminal intimidation.

As per the FIR, the case was lodged on the complaint of Chander Bhan. Allegedly, on March 4, 2022, at about 1am, Bhan was present at his home when some boys started creating nuisance in front of his house.

When Bhan came out, Deepak, alias Mota, of Mauli Jagran obstructed his way and attacked upon him with sharp edged weapon while threatening to kill him, the FIR mentioned.

The defence counsel argued that Deepak was innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. Whereas public prosecutor argued against it, pointing there was ample evidence to prove the crime.

Deepak was convicted under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (use of a dangerous weapon or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was also fined 6,000.

