Chandigarh MC chief for action against medical officer of health

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner has written to the secretary, local government, UT administration, recommending action against medical officer of health (MOH) Dr Amrit Pal Singh for alleged “misconduct”.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra has submitted a draft chargesheet against the official after “delay” in servicing a tender for providing manpower (122 drivers) for 96 twin-bin garbage collection vehicles, said a senior UT official, who shared the letter with HT.

The letter to the secretary states: “He (Dr Singh) has misconducted himself during his posting as medical officer of health in MC, Chandigarh. Accordingly, a draft chargesheet has been prepared against him... Since he is on deputation from Punjab, the chargesheet is required to be served by his present department being his appointment authority (sic).”

After the UT secretary’s approval, the chargesheet will be forwarded to the secretary, health, Punjab. Thereafter, the department can chargesheet the MOH on the basis of the draft chargesheet prepared by the Chandigarh MC.

It is learnt that Mitra took serious note of the proposal for constitution of a technical evaluation committee being put up on November 16 when technical bids were already opened on October 27.

The MC commissioner further observed: “This is an extremely important tender as with these 122 drivers... 96 vehicles shall become operational for door-to-door garbage collection of unserviced areas. This is a problem of immediate concern as we are facing NGT cases as well as falling back on the Swachta Survekshan front…This is gross misconduct and misleading statements have been made and an important tender delayed (sic).”

Mitra has reportedly also chargesheeted a superintendent and a senior assistant posted in the MOH branch in the same case, it is learnt.

‘I was fighting with medical issues’

When contacted, Dr Singh said: “There was some delay in the tendering process, but now it has been completed well in time even though I was fighting with some medical issues. So now, we will request our superiors to withdraw the chargesheet.”

Recently, Dr Singh was also grilled by the councillors in the MC General House meeting for delay in inviting fresh bids to award the sanitation contract in southern sectors. He was questioned on his file noting seeking the total road length in the city from the engineering department even after the final tender document was ready, which councillors alleged led to the delay in tendering process.