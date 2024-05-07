Chandigarh: Mercury goes past 40°C again

After falling slightly on Sunday, the maximum temperature again went past 40°C in the city on Monday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similar weather will continue this week, while some rain is likely around Saturday. Residents trying to beat the heat in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The maximum temperature rose from 39.3°C on Sunday to 40.2°C on Monday, and was 2.4 degrees above normal. This is the third time that the maximum temperature has gone past 40°C this season so far. The minimum temperature also rose from 22.2°C on Sunday to 23.5°C on Monday which was 1 degree below normal.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the city around May 9. This can lead to light rain around May 11 as per the IMD officials.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.

Mohali health dept issues advisory to beat heat wave

The Mohali health department on Monday advised residents to avoid sun exposure and stay indoors as much as possible in view of the heat wave conditions, which could lead to severe to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Davinder Kumar said that due to the hot weather conditions, people need to protect themselves from the heat wave.

“People who are most likely to be affected by the heat include pregnant women, newborns, labourers, farmers or people working in the open air, the homeless, people living on the roadsides or on the sidewalks, those suffering from mental or physical illness, heart patients or high blood pressure patients, people suffering from obesity. Such people may develop dehydration, which can lead to heatstroke,” sadid the civil surgeon.

District epidemiologist Dr Subhash Kumar said that heat can cause dehydration in the body or the person may feel dizzy and may fall unconscious.