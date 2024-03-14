Chandigarh: Murder convict among two held for theft

The crime branch team of Chandigarh Police arrested two men, including a murder convict, for theft of valuables and cash from a woman who had come to attend a wedding at Khukrain Bhawan in Sector 35. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)

The accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Ginni, 28, and Jatinder Singh, alias Ashu, 30, both residents of Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh.

Complainant Rakhi Rawat, hailing from Uttarakhand, registered a case on March 11 regarding the theft of two mangalsutra, one pair ear rings, two mobile phones, cash ₹3,000, an ATM of SBI bank and Aadhaar Card from Khukrain Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, where she had come to attend a marriage ceremony of her relative.

Based on tip-off, police arrested the accused, on March 12, from near Stadium, Khuda Ali Sher, and recovered the stolen items from their possession. Police said that both the accused were drug addicts and had resorted to theft to meet their drug needs.

Both the accused were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday by the court.

As per police, accused Jatinder Singh had been sentenced to a 20-year jail term in a murder case and was presently on bail. Apart from this, he had earlier been arrested in two cases of theft by Chandigarh Police and Panchkula Police, respectively. The other accused Gurdeep Singh had previously been arrested in 4 cases of theft registered in Sector 39 police station of Chandigarh.