Chandigarh: PGIMER educates public on newborn hearing screening

On the eve of World Hearing Day, the department of otolaryngology at PGIMER on Saturday organised a series of activities to raise awareness about hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across all age groups. One of the highlights of the event was a public awareness play on universal newborn hearing screening highlighting the significance of early detection of hearing loss in infants. (HT PHOTO)

This year, the significance of World Hearing Day was magnified as the Cochlear Implant Group of India (CIGI) had awarded the CIGI Activity Grant to the department of otolaryngology at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Under the leadership of Dr Naresh K Panda, the team utilised this grant to organise a series of awareness activities to educate the public about the importance of universal newborn hearing screening (UNHS) and hearing care for all.

One of the highlights of the event was a public awareness play on universal newborn hearing screening highlighting the significance of early detection of hearing loss in infants. Posters highlighting key facts about hearing loss, prevention measures, and available treatment options were displayed on the walls of the hospital premises.

Furthermore, to reach a wider audience, a public health awareness message focusing on hearing care for all and UNHS will be telecasted in all the PVR cinemas in Chandigarh and Mohali on Sunday, taking the campaign beyond hospital walls.