Chandigarh: Police arrest history sheeter, aide

The Chandigarh Police arrested a history sheeter, identified as Adil Khan, and his accomplice for stealing vehicle batteries on Monday. Police arrested a history sheeter and his aide in Chandigarh. (HT)

Complainant Desraj of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, reported theft of two batteries from his auto. He caught Adil Khan, also a resident of BDC,red-handed, but his accomplice, Dharmender, fled away from the spot with one stolen battery on a motorcycle.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Later , 22-year-old Dharmender, a resident of Attawa in Sector 42, was also arrested and a stolen battery was recovered from him along with the motorcycle used in crime.

Police said that Adil features in the bad character list of Sector-26 police station and was previously involved in at least 10 cases of theft, quarrel and robberies.

A total of 15 batteries (12 of cars and 3 belonging to two-wheelers) were recovered from the accused arrested. These were stolen from various places of Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Both accused were produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.