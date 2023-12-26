close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Police arrest history sheeter, aide

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 26, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Police said that Adil features in the bad character list of Sector-26 police station and was previously involved in at least 10 cases of theft, quarrel and robberies

The Chandigarh Police arrested a history sheeter, identified as Adil Khan, and his accomplice for stealing vehicle batteries on Monday.

Police arrested a history sheeter and his aide in Chandigarh. (HT)
Complainant Desraj of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, reported theft of two batteries from his auto. He caught Adil Khan, also a resident of BDC,red-handed, but his accomplice, Dharmender, fled away from the spot with one stolen battery on a motorcycle.

Later , 22-year-old Dharmender, a resident of Attawa in Sector 42, was also arrested and a stolen battery was recovered from him along with the motorcycle used in crime.

Police said that Adil features in the bad character list of Sector-26 police station and was previously involved in at least 10 cases of theft, quarrel and robberies.

A total of 15 batteries (12 of cars and 3 belonging to two-wheelers) were recovered from the accused arrested. These were stolen from various places of Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Both accused were produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

