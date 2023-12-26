Chandigarh: Police arrest history sheeter, aide
Police said that Adil features in the bad character list of Sector-26 police station and was previously involved in at least 10 cases of theft, quarrel and robberies
The Chandigarh Police arrested a history sheeter, identified as Adil Khan, and his accomplice for stealing vehicle batteries on Monday.
Complainant Desraj of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, reported theft of two batteries from his auto. He caught Adil Khan, also a resident of BDC,red-handed, but his accomplice, Dharmender, fled away from the spot with one stolen battery on a motorcycle.
Later , 22-year-old Dharmender, a resident of Attawa in Sector 42, was also arrested and a stolen battery was recovered from him along with the motorcycle used in crime.
Police said that Adil features in the bad character list of Sector-26 police station and was previously involved in at least 10 cases of theft, quarrel and robberies.
A total of 15 batteries (12 of cars and 3 belonging to two-wheelers) were recovered from the accused arrested. These were stolen from various places of Chandigarh and Panchkula.
Both accused were produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.