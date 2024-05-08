Chandigarh Police ASI suffers fractured leg as college student rams bike into him

Signalled to stop, a Chandigarh University student rammed his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle into a traffic cop in a state of panic near the busy Tribune Chowk on Monday evening. The mishap, which took place on the slip road near Shani temple in Chandigarh, left ASI Vijayender, 55, with a fractured leg. (iStock)

The motorcyclist, B Sibi, hails from Tamil Nadu and is pursuing BCA at Chandigarh University. According to police, when asked to stop, he panicked and failed to apply brakes, resulting in the mishap.

He was arrested and on Tuesday produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

The injured ASI, posted in the traffic unit, is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 333 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.