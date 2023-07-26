Criminal cases against MPs,MLAs: UT assures ‘needful’ action by Nov in FIR against Haryana minister

The Chandigarh Police have assured Punjab and Haryana high court that “needful” action would be taken by November, in sexual harassment case registered against Haryana minister, Sandeep Singh. The Haryana government has told Punjab and Haryana HC that eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the state are pending probe, while a total 16 cases are under trial. (Representational Photo)

During the hearing of a suo motu plea (case taken up on July 21 but order released now) in which high court is monitoring probe into criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in two states and Chandigarh upon Supreme Court order, it was brought to the notice of the court that the in the criminal case registered on December 31, 2022 probe is still pending. A period of seven months has gone by and this was despite the fact that case was being probed by a special investigating team of Chandigarh police, the court was informed.

Upon this, UT’s inspector general of Police, Raj Kumar Singh, who was present in the court submitted that “investigation is likely to be finalised in near future” and assured that that by the next date of hearing, “needful will be done”. The matter stands adjourned for November 3.

Singh, who relinquished sports department portfolio after the controversy, has been booked on the complaint by a female junior athletics coach of Haryana alleging sexually harassment by him. He was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station December 31.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the state are pending probe, while a total 16 cases are under trial. As of Punjab, it has not filed fresh affidavit but s per the report submitted by the state’s DGP Gaurav Yadav in May, now only six criminal cases are pending investigation.