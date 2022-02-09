Chandigarh: Police officers can’t tow their ‘favourite staff’ with them after transfer

No official of the Chandigarh police would now be able to take their “blue-eyed” staff with them after transfer.

An order issued by Manoj Kumar Meena, superintendent of police, Chandigarh, on Monday aimed at putting an end to the age-long practice of Chandigarh police officials “taking along their favourite staff” on temporary positing once they are transferred from one police station or unit.

The order has been issued as per the directives of the director-general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan. The practice has been followed for years and has been violating the transfer policy of the department.

As a practice, the DSP/ supervisory officer, inspector/SHO and in-charges of police units in Chandigarh used to take police personnel attached with them in the particular unit on a temporary basis or otherwise on their new place of posting as and when they were transferred from one unit to other. In most cases, without formal orders of transfer of the staff, this is done by just writing a DDR of shifting the staff on a temporary basis to the new unit.

The order issued on Monday said, “This practice cannot be appreciated in the light of the maintaining transparency in the transfer policy.”

As per the order, now no DSP, inspector/in-charge shall take any of the officials attached with them in the present unit to their new place of posting.

Not just this, those who have already taken their staff, have been directed to relieve such officials with immediate effect who are temporarily attached with them.

