Class 12 CBSE results: Pass percentages dip across Chandigarh and Panchkula regions

The Chandigarh region comprises Chandigarh, Punjab, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir— and the pass percentage of the region registered a dip as compared to 95.98% last year. The region was placed seventh in the country last year.

The Panchkula region, with an 86.93% pass percentage, was ranked ninth. The region comprises Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and it also saw a dip in terms of pass percentage as compared to 94.08% last year. The region slipped to 9th from 8th position last year.

From the Chandigarh zone, 1.16 lakh students took the exams, and 1.07 lakh passed. From the Panchkula region, a total of 1.51 lakh students appeared, of which over 1.31 passed.

In both regions, girls performed better than boys even this year in terms of pass percentage.

Ladakh outclasses Chandigarh

The state-wise distribution shows that Ladakh was the best performer in the Chandigarh zone, with a pass percentage of 95.32%. A total of 577 students had taken exams from Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir was second with 95.08%, with 9,343 students appearing for the exams. J&K was followed by Himachal Pradesh which has a pass percentage of 93.54% with as many as 10,513 students taking the exams. Punjab was placed fourth at 93.06%, from where 84,024 students appeared. Haryana with a pass percentage of 86.48%, was fifth, with 1.40 lakh students appearing for the exams. Chandigarh, with 86.10 % was at the bottom of the chart with 22,565 students appearing for exams.

Navodayas shine in Panchkula region

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, with a 99.18% pass percentage, excelled in the Panchkula region, while the pass percentage in JNV’s in Chandigarh region was 97.95%. The pass percentage for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in the Chandigarh region was 95.76%, while in the Panchkula region, it was 95%.

In Chandigarh, government schools, it was 82.58%. For private students, the pass percentage for independent institutes was 93.03%.

In the Panchkula region, the pass percentage of government schools was 53.43%, while for independent students, it was 92.27%. The pass percentage for Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) was 97.37%.

Ladakh on top (pass percentage)

Total boys girls

Ladakh 95.32 92.16 97.83

JK 95.08 93.74 96.83

HP 93.54 91.63 95.72

Punjab 93.06 90.93 95.48

Haryana 86.48 82.85 91.64

Chandigarh 86.10 83.59 89.05

