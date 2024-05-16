Chandigarh: SAD withdraws Harjinder Kaur’s expulsion

A week after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) expelled SGPC member Harjinder Kaur for indulging in anti-party activities, the party on Wednesday withdrew the expulsion order. On May 8, SAD general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundur had issued a press release, announcing Kaur’s expulsion from the party for indulging in anti-party activities by supporting the BJP campaign in Chandigarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (HT File)

Issuing a statement, party general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundur said, “After verification of all facts of the case, it has come to light that Harjinder Kaur had been accosted by the BJP candidate during a morning walk. After examining the entire issue, it has also been revealed that Harjinder has not indulged in any campaigning for the BJP nor gone on any stage of the saffron party. Accordingly, it has been decided to review the earlier decision of the party and withdraw her expulsion.”

Bhundur said following the party action against Harjinder, a large number of people had approached the top SAD leadership and apprised the party of her service to the party as well as the community at large.

“It was also brought to the party’s attention that Kaur had participated in the Kisan Morcha as well as the drive to seek the release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’, besides creating a name for the SAD in the Union territory through social service, religious and political activity. She has also clarified that she will always remain an Akali and that Akali ideals remain a cornerstone of her life and conduct.”

Bhundur said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also apprised of the entire matter, including the fact that Kaur had always upheld panthic values through personal example. “She also has a stellar record as a social activist and is known to propound panthic values worldwide. Her simplicity and honourable conduct have been appreciated by one and all. Accordingly, a decision has been taken to reinstate her in the party,” Bhundur added

On May 8, Bhundur had issued a press release, announcing Kaur’s expulsion from the party for indulging in anti-party activities by supporting the BJP campaign in Chandigarh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The decision to expel her was taken following a number of complaints from the SAD Chandigarh unit that Kaur was wilfully sabotaging the party in Chandigarh by unilaterally supporting the candidature of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, the release had stated.

When contacted, Kaur said, “I was not issued any official expulsion letter. Now, they conducted an internal inquiry and found nothing against me.”