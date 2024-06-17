Chandigarh: Senior deputy mayor writes to Purohit over leasing of village land

Senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu has written a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, protesting against the municipal corporation’s move to lease out government land in villages. This is a very serious matter because valuable land worth hundreds of crores, which Chandigarh MC regained after prolonged legal battles, is once again being offered and could potentially be seized, said senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu in the letter. (HT)

In the letter, he said during the General House meeting on June 11, the AAP-Congress mayor introduced an agenda to lease out MC land in villages, such as Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Lahora, Char Taraf Burail, etc. He accused both parties of colluding to pass this agenda in the House.

“During the discussion of the agenda, some BJP councillors were ejected from the meeting and others were prevented from speaking on the issue,” the letter read. “We, the BJP councillors, completely oppose this land agenda of the AAP+Congress party,” the letter continued.

It further detailed events from June 11, claiming that senior AAP leader and former state president Prem Garg had sent messages to all councillors and mediapersons, opposing the agenda. It further claimed that even today, Garg continues to circulate messages, accusing his own party of corruption.

“This is a very serious matter because valuable land worth hundreds of crores, which MC regained after prolonged legal battles, is once again being offered and could potentially be seized. It is widely known that individuals with vested interests take over government properties, making it challenging for authorities to reclaim them, often obtaining legal stays based on their possession claims. Numerous other properties belonging to MC Chandigarh are still unlawfully occupied and entangled in legal disputes,” the letter emphasised.