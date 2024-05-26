 Chandigarh: SI, ASI suspended for taking bribe - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: SI, ASI suspended for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Harmeet Singh were suspended for their involvement in corruption; Balwinder was posted at Sector-17 police station and Harmeet at proclaimed offender cell in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Saturday dismissed three officers, two of whom were caught accepting bribes red-handed by CBI in April.

The CBI acted on a complaint from a citizen who alleged that the two cops demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh illegally to close a complaint and avoid lodging an FIR against him. (Shutterstock)
Sub-inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmeet Singh were suspended for their involvement in corruption. Meanwhile, ASI Paramjeet Singh has been suspended for prolonged absenteeism.

Balwinder was posted at Sector-17 police station and Harmeet at proclaimed offender (PO) cell. CBI acted on a complaint, alleging that the two cops demanded 1 lakh illegally to close a complaint and not lodge an FIR.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached CBI. Following negotiations, the officers agreed to accept 10,000 as part of a 40,000 settlement. A CBI trap led to the arrest of Harmeet, who was caught red-handed accepting 10,000 bribe. Subsequently, Balwinder was also apprehended while receiving the bribe money from Harmeet.

Both cops were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Paramjeet, who was posted at the Sector-34 police station, had been absent without authorisation for the last 10 months. His prolonged absence led to his suspension, confirmed by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, and now to his dismissal from the police force.

Chandigarh: SI, ASI suspended for taking bribe
