Chandigarh: Temperature to fall below 40°C today

After a daily dip in the maximum temperature over the past few days, the mercury is likely to go below 40°C on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department. IMD has also reduced its heatwave warning for the region from orange to yellow, and the same will continue on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Ever since May 15, the temperature has remained over 40°C, however, due to local systems forming and due to changes in wind patterns, maximum temperature has been falling the past couple of days. It fell from 41.1°C on Tuesday to 40.1°C on Wednesday and was just 0.4 degrees above normal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

IMD has also reduced its heatwave warning for the region from orange to yellow, and the same will continue on Thursday. Yellow is the second of the four colour warning systems used by the IMD and asks people to be updated.

However, the May heat is not over yet. After Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to start rising again. By Sunday, it is expected to again go back upto 44°C.

The minimum temperature meanwhile rose from 28.5°C on Tuesday to 31°C on Wednesday. It is the first time that night temperature has crossed the 30-degree mark in the city this season. It was also 5.5°C above normal and was classified as a “warm night” by the IMD where the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and the minimum temperature goes at least 4.5°C above normal. It was the first warm night of the year.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 42°C while minimum temperature will remain between 30°C and 31°C.

Box

Mohali admin issues advisory

Do’s

Avoid direct heat contact from 12 pm to 3 pm

Drink water in every half hour

Eat seasonal fruits

Wear light coloured clothes

Wear glasses and keep your head covered when going out

Don’ts

Do not leave children or animals in a parked vehicle

Avoid alcohol and hot beverages

Avoid strenuous physical activity

Avoid cooking during the hottest time

Keep the kitchen area ventilated

Who is prone: Pregnant women, newborns, labourers, farmers or people working in the open air, the homeless, people suffering from mental or physical illness, especially those suffering from heart disease or high blood pressure and obesity

Symptoms of heatstroke: Dizziness, headache, vomiting, red, hot and dry skin, chronic diseases, muscle weakness