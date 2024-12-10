Chandigarh twin blasts: Accused carried four bombs on day of attack, say police

Police investigations have revealed that the accused in the twin blasts outside two bars in Sector 26 on November 26 were planning attacks at four locations in Chandigarh, including a club in Sector 9, on the same day. The duo, Vinay and Ajit, were provided with four crude bombs hidden in tiffin boxes by an unknown individual in Karnal. (HT)

The duo, Vinay and Ajit, were provided with four crude bombs hidden in tiffin boxes by an unknown individual in Karnal. The duo received precise instructions through the Signal app, known for its disappearing message feature, to meet their contact. They were directed to cross a petrol pump and locate a specific marker (a “112 board”) where they collected the parcel containing the bombs.

After collecting the bombs, the duo stayed overnight at a hotel in Karnal, where they received ₹70,000– ₹80,000. The money was transferred to another person’s account and later withdrawn.

From Karnal, they moved to Kharar (Mohali), where they met another associate, a Moga resident, who provided them with a bike bearing fake registration plates. This bike was used in the attack.

On the day of the attack, Vinay and Ajit conducted a recce at Sector 26, Chandigarh, three hours beforehand. Guided via the Signal app by US-based gangster Randeep Malik, who shares close ties with designated terrorist Goldy Brar, they carefully planned their route.

Carrying four crude bombs, the accused were instructed to throw them in a manner that shattered glass windows, creating fear among club owners. The duo executed the attack at Seville and De’Orra clubs, lobbing two of the four bombs. The explosions caused no injuries, but lead to substantial damage and panic in the area.

After the attack, the accused fled towards Mohali and abandoned their bike near a toll plaza. They then escaped to Hisar but later returned to the toll plaza area to dispose of their clothes, attempting to eliminate evidence. Police are investigating the whereabouts of the other two bombs that the accused disposed of.

Motive of attack

Police investigation revealed that Malik, operating from the US, masterminded the attack. Malik maintained anonymity among his operatives by ensuring that no one in the network knew each other directly. As per police, the motive of the attack was clear—to intimidate the owners into paying protection money to Malik.

The accused communicated with Malik exclusively through the Signal app, and all chats were automatically deleted. Malik reportedly promised Vinay and Ajit that they would be called to the US if they successfully executed the attack.

Police could not retrieve conversations with Malik on the Signal app due to its end-to-end encryption and design that prevents storing information.

Jail connection

Vinay and Ajit were introduced to Malik through his associate Sahil Petwar, who is currently lodged in Jind Jail. Petwar facilitated the duo’s connection to Malik and played a crucial role in orchestrating the crime. Police are now seeking to take Petwar on a production warrant to gather further details about his involvement.

The police have recovered fake Aadhaar cards from the accused, which indicates that they had proper planning to escape. But their plan came undone after the Haryana STF and Chandigarh Police cornered them in Hisar. A gunfight followed after the duo opened fire when told to surrender. They were subsequently arrested sustaining bullets in their legs.