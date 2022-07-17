Chandigarh University youngest to enter league of top 30 Indian varsities, says chancellor
Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to enter the league of top 30 Indian universities by securing the 29th spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, said varsity chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on Saturday.
“Chandigarh University is not only the youngest but has also been consistently giving great performances in national and international rankings, such as QS World, QS Asia, NIRF and NAAC, and improving its position year after year,” said Sandhu, while speaking to the media at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27.
Chandigarh University bagged the second position among all universities and first position among private universities in Punjab and the tricity in NIRF 2022, said Sandhu, adding that the university secured an overall ranking of 48 among all educational institutes in the country.
He stressed on the need for regional cooperation between bigger institutes, including Panjab University (PU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar. “Students are drawn to the region for education, so even if one institute gets a good ranking, it benefits others as well. We are willing to do our part, but older institutions like PU and IIT must take the initiative as well,” he said.
On the future of Chandigarh University, Sandhu added that they were looking to establish a campus in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Chandigarh: MACT awards ₹19-lakh relief to kin of 33-year-old road mishap victim
Over three years after a 33-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Ambala, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, awarded The deceased, Avtar Singh's family a compensation of ₹19.88 lakh. In their petition, his mother Surinder Kaur, wife Rajvinder Kaur and two children, all residents of Shahpur village, Ambala, submitted that in May 2019, Avtar was walking to work on the left lane of the Amritsar-Delhi national highway.
-
ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper
Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of which were declared on Friday. She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.
-
Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar's Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote 'Khalistan zindabad' in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
-
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
-
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
