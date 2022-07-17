Chandigarh University youngest to enter league of top 30 Indian varsities, says chancellor

Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to enter the league of top 30 Indian universities by securing the 29th spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, said varsity chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on Saturday.

“Chandigarh University is not only the youngest but has also been consistently giving great performances in national and international rankings, such as QS World, QS Asia, NIRF and NAAC, and improving its position year after year,” said Sandhu, while speaking to the media at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27.

Chandigarh University bagged the second position among all universities and first position among private universities in Punjab and the tricity in NIRF 2022, said Sandhu, adding that the university secured an overall ranking of 48 among all educational institutes in the country.

He stressed on the need for regional cooperation between bigger institutes, including Panjab University (PU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar. “Students are drawn to the region for education, so even if one institute gets a good ranking, it benefits others as well. We are willing to do our part, but older institutions like PU and IIT must take the initiative as well,” he said.

On the future of Chandigarh University, Sandhu added that they were looking to establish a campus in Uttar Pradesh.