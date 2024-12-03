Chandigarh youth to spend 20 years in jail for raping, impregnating teen girl

Over five years after a 20-year-old youth kidnapped, raped and impregnated a 17-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in May 2019, a local court has sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment. The convict, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, was also fined ₹ 50,000. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The convict, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, was also fined ₹50,000. On May 27, 2019, the victim had left home for school at 7.30 am, but didn’t return till late. Her father had approached the police regarding her disappearance, following which a kidnapping FIR was lodged at the Sector 19 police station.

The girl was eventually recovered from the custody of the accused and found to be pregnant. The accused had filed for bail, claiming that the matter had been settled amicably between them and they were ready to get married after attaining marriageable age.

However, the court had dismissed the bail application of the accused twice, before the matter went to trial. He was eventually held guilty of kidnapping and rape under Indian Penal Code, and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act. The quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday.