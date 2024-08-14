Chandigarh: In a first, three cops facing probes compulsorily retired from service

In a first, three police personnel from Chandigarh Police have been granted compulsory retirement amid ongoing departmental inquiries. As per the official orders, the cops were retired from service with immediate effect under the provisions of Rule 9.18 (2) of Punjab Police Rules, 1934, as their services were no longer required in public interest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among those retired is head constable Jagjit Singh, a well-known whistleblower who has filed numerous public interest litigations (PILs) against the Chandigarh Police.

Apart from him, the other penalised cops are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ashok Kumar Malik and constable Kuldeep. A senior police official confirmed that these officers were facing multiple departmental inquiries related to misconduct of duty and criminal cases.

Singh, who has been vocal against certain practices within the department, had earlier moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the introduction of an eight-hour shift pattern in all police stations, along with weekly offs to promote efficient and people-friendly policing.

He had also demanded a CBI probe into allegations of misuse of discretionary power in house allotments within the police department, alleging that houses were allotted to officers without adhering to the prescribed norms.

Singh had also filed a plea in HC, seeking protection from certain officials within his department, claiming that he was facing threats from two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including a former SSP (Traffic) and a DSP. Additionally, Singh had raised concerns about alleged embezzlement in the purchase of food consumables within the police department.

ASI Ashok Kumar Malik, posted at Police Lines, Sector 26, was involved in a serious incident in May 2024, when he allegedly stabbed his wife and son during a heated altercation at their house in Raipur Khurd. He was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ASI had also been suspended previously due to irregularities related to serving summons while he was posted at the PO and Summons Cell. Malik was charged with forging colleagues’ signatures on warrants meant to be delivered to individuals as per orders issued by the District Consumer Redressal Forum and District Court.

Constable Kuldeep was compulsorily retired due to prolonged absenteeism from duty and multiple departmental inquiries. He was previously also arrested for stealing a car. Both Malik and Kuldeep are already under suspension.

Compulsory retirement in service is generally used in relation to cases where an employee has been directed that their services are no longer required before they reach the normal age of retirement prescribed by rules. Under compulsory retirement, the cops will receive benefits of retirement until the pending departmental enquiries come to conclusion.

As per Supreme Court, compulsory retirement is another form of terminating the service of an employee and “is a well-accepted method of removing dead wood from the cadre” without affecting their entitlement for retirement benefits, if otherwise payable.