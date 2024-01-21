Chandigarh: PGI contract workers’ strike ends after negotiations

Around 4,000 contractual workers at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) went on strike in response to a call from the joint action committee of the PGI Contract Workers Union, citing alleged indifference by the hospital administration. The union members and office-bearers convened outside Kairon Block to address the longstanding grievances of various contract worker unions affiliated with the PGIMER. (HT Photo)

After four rounds of negotiation from 12.30 pm to 8 pm, a written settlement was signed between the hospital administration and the PGI joint action committee. The next round of meeting has been fixed for January 29 at 11.30 am.

The union members and office-bearers convened outside Kairon Block to address the longstanding grievances of various contract worker unions affiliated with the PGIMER. Their demands include contract labour absorption, fair wages, medical facilities, bonuses and 24/7 canteen service. Over 2,000 contract workers participated in the sit-in from 2 pm to 6 pm in front of the administrative block.

The agitating workers include hospital attendants, sanitation attendants, life operators and security guards. The strike impacted patient care services as they are responsible for cleaning and smooth functioning of the hospital, including OTs.

Medical superintendent Dr Vipin Koushal said, “After negotiations and on our assurance, they have called off the strike. Emergency services were not affected at all, the strike started after 2 pm that is why patient services were not impacted significantly.”

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, while addressing the workers after meeting with office bearers of the union, said the senior officials, including financial adviser and PGIMER deputy director, are going to Delhi to discuss their demands so that they can get increased wages by February.

The joint action committee highlighted the repeated cancellations of conciliation and negotiation meetings fixed for January 12, 15 and 18. The committee, comprising unions representing safai karamcharis, security guards, hospital attendants and electrical workers, unanimously decided on a series of actions.