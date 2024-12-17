Chandigarh: Police not in favour of holding AP Dhillon concert in Sector 25

The UT administration’s plan of shifting the venue for Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s upcoming concert from the Sector 34 exhibition ground to the Sector 25 ground is unlikely to get police nod. Singer AP Dhillon will perform in Chandigarh on December 21. (HT)

Despite residents and trader associations’ strong opposition to hosting concerts at the Sector 34 exhibition ground, the approval from Chandigarh Police for moving the December 21 event to Sector 25 remains uncertain due to presence of hospitals and educational institutes in the area.

The primary concern is the ground’s proximity to critical institutions such as the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which is located just 3 km away. As a major tertiary care hospital, PGIMER serves a significant number of critical and emergency patients, with a daily footfall of over 10,000 patients. “The high-decibel noise from a live musical concert could severely disrupt hospital operations, affecting patients, especially those in intensive care units. Additionally, the venue is near Panjab University and the residences of judges, further compounding concerns about noise disturbance and security,” said a police official.

Another significant issue is the traffic congestion that could arise from holding the concert in Sector 25. The venue’s location is near major arterial roads like Madhya Marg. With the expected influx of concert-goers, traffic conditions are likely to worsen, causing severe jams and delays. This congestion would not only disrupt the daily routines of residents but also impede access for patients and ambulances trying to reach PGIMER.

Another challenge is that the access roads to the Sector 25 ground are limited, with fewer exits available to control the movement of the crowd attending the concert.

The challenges faced at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, held in Sector 34 on December 14, further highlight these issues. With over 50,000 attendees, including both ticket-holders and crowds outside the venue, the concert led to significant disruption in the area.

As many as 2,500 police personnel were deployed at the venue to manage crowd control and ensure the safety of attendees during the concert.

Police had to impose traffic restrictions on all surrounding roads since afternoon, impeding vehicle movement. Considerable congestion continued through the day until 11 pm as concert-goers left the venue.