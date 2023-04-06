Chandigarh begins Energy Audit

In a first, the Bureau of Energy Audit is carrying out energy audit to assess the actual technical and commercial losses in Chandigarh for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22. The audit is being carried out in compliance with the directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission. The department further stated that due to privatisation award in the process, the pan-city smart grid project has been dropped by the National Smart Grid Mission. (HT File Photo)

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said the audit started few days ago and the agency will submit a report within two months.

Expressing concern over the non-submission of energy audit reports for previous years despite repeated directions, the commission has directed the department to complete Chandigarh’s audit on priority and submit the quarterly report of the action plan within one month.

The energy audit would assess the pattern of energy consumption in the residential as well as commercial buildings and provide a complete assessment of electricity consumption and energy efficiency, said the official.

Originally issued in tariff order dated July 16, 2011, the department was directed to get an energy audit conducted through an accredited agency to assess the actual technical and commercial losses. Based on the audit, the department was directed to prepare proposed assessment of losses for subsequent years. The investment required to reduce the losses was to be included in the plan for augmentation of the transmission and distribution system, that was to be submitted to the commission. The commission had directed for the submission of action plan for energy audit and loss reduction measures by September 30, 2012. In the latest directive in tariff order on July 11, 2022, the commission noted that the energy audit report for 2021-22 had not been submitted by the department.

In response to the directions of the commission, the department stated that the Smart Grid project in Subdivision-5 was about to be completed. “So far, 24,213 smart meters have been installed and commissioned. However, replacement of 11 KV feeder meters with smart meters is expected to be finished within six months by the implementing agency,” stated the department.

The department further stated that due to privatisation award in the process, the pan-city smart grid project has been dropped by the National Smart Grid Mission.

