Chandigarh’s day temperature still 3 notches above normal

City Beautiful continued to experience warm weather on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature remaining 3 degrees above normal at 28°C. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the clear sunny weather is expected to continue in the coming days, with no chances of rain. (HT Photo)

The temperature dropped slightly from Monday’s record-breaking 28.6°C, the highest maximum temperature for a December day in over 12 years.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the clear sunny weather is expected to continue in the coming days, with no chances of rain.

The minimum temperature rose from 9.7°C on Monday to 9.8°C on Tuesday, still 1 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C, while the minimum temperature will range from 9°C to 10°C.