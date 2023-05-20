Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Looking to declutter? Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2023 02:18 AM IST

The RRR centres have been set up in each ward of the city at community centres, sehaj safai kendras, charitable institutions, religious places or shops of market welfare associations

In a unique initiative launched by the Chandigarh municipal corporation on World Environment Day, people can donate household articles at the city’s RRR (reduce, recycle, reuse) stores from May 20 to June 5.

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said citizens were requested to visit the centre closest to them and donate articles in good condition so that they can be reused. (HT)
Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said citizens were requested to visit the centre closest to them and donate articles in good condition so that they can be reused.

The RRR centres have been set up in each ward of the city at community centres, sehaj safai kendras, charitable institutions, religious places or shops of market welfare associations (MWAs).

The initiative is being taken under the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign, launched with the RRR principle—Reduce the waste we generate, Reuse the goods we have and Recycle whatever is possible.

People from across the tricity can donate clothes, books and stationery, footwear, sports goods, crockery, earthen ports, wooden items or furniture, leather or nylon bags, school bags, plastic or metal containers, packaging, boxes, decorative items, toys, board games, electronic items, gadgets, appliances or other metallic items. No perishable items, such as food items or medicines, will be accepted at the donation centres.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Citizens are requested to visit the centre closest to them and donate articles in good condition so that they can be reused. MC will upscale the articles and set up a temporary market to give the same to persons who wish to use them. The civic body will clean, refurbish and upgrade the articles and the restored items will be sold at nominal rates to the needy. The proceeds will go towards raising awareness on swachhata.”

