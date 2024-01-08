Chandigarh’s Metro project likely to be delayed

While the UT administration was hoping to initiate work on the ambitious Metro project by April this year, it is likely to be delayed, as the Punjab government has expressed unavailability of 30 acres in Sector 87 for construction of one of the depots. The Punjab government has expressed unavailability of 30 acres in Sector 87, Mohali, for construction of one of the depots. (HT File Photo)

Functions such as inspection and maintenance are carried out in Metro depots.

According to the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), the project includes two depots of 30 acres each, one in Mohali’s Sector 87 and another in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

However, in a recent meeting with the UT administration, Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma stated that land in Sector 87 was quite expensive, but they were ready to acquire land for the project in New Chandigarh. Punjab even recommended that one depot should be constructed in Chandigarh instead of Mohali.

Meanwhile, Haryana has agreed to construct one depot in Sector 27, Panchkula, and already submitted a proposal to the UT administration.

UT adviser Nitin Yadav said, “With Punjab delaying earmarking of land for depots, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will get delayed, which is to be sent to the central government for approval. We have told them to find an alternative route for depot if the proposed site is not financially viable. But till now we have not received any intimation from them.”

During the meeting of the 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA) on December 18, 2023, it was decided to write to the central government to take a final call on whether the Metro project will have an elevated or underground network. The proposal will be sent only after the DPR is ready. Both Punjab and Haryana have already released their contribution for the DPR’s preparation.

While an elevated Metro network will impact Chandigarh’s heritage and aesthetic appeal, the underground tracks will bump up the project cost by over 70%.

In its meeting on January 5, a Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) sub-panel had stated that the Metro project should be entirely underground. The recommendations of the committee will also be forwarded to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

The Alignment Option Report readied by RITES has listed three corridors as part of Phase 1, criss-crossing through Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Among them, the one along Madhya Marg, which falls in Chandigarh’s heritage sectors (1 to 30), will be completely elevated, while the other two will be mostly elevated and partly underground.

Phase 2, planned in Mohali and Panchkula, will also have a mostly elevated network. However, opting for underground corridors is projected to increase the expenditure by nearly ₹8,000 crore, bringing the total project outlay to around ₹19,000 crore.