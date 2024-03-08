 Charvi emerges as overall gross winner on Day 1 of Chandigarh Open Ladies Golf Tournament - Hindustan Times
Charvi emerges as overall gross winner on Day 1 of Chandigarh Open Ladies Golf Tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2024 06:38 AM IST

On Day 1 of the Chandigarh Open Ladies Golf Tournament, Charvi Vaid (73) emerged as the overall gross winner in the Grewal Salwar category while Diya Brar (76) finished runner-up

The tournament is being held at Chandigarh Golf Club greens.

In the spice challenge bowl, Biren Nagi (69) was the nett winner while Shalini Sheoran (75) was the runner-up. S Ratia (94) emerged as the winner in the Bawa Gill Trophy event (19-25) while Hema Bedi (94) came second.

For the Rani Jagdish Kaur Cup, S Ratia (72) cornered glory to claim the top spot and Hema Bedi (74) finished runner-up.

For the Meters and Instruments Trophy (26-33), Aneet Gill (102) was the gross winner and Harinder Grewal (103) came second. Aneet Gill (76) emerged as nett winner in the Ell Ess Trophy (26-33) while Simran Harika (80) came second.

A total of 49 players entered the tournament of which eight are juniors who play on the national circuit. At 76 years, Binny Bath being the senior most player in the field while Ojaswini Saraswat being the youngest at 10 years, just coming off with a win at the Asian Junior Masters 2024.

