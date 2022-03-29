Chief justice of J&K and Ladakh HC administers oath of office to newly appointed additional judges
The Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed judges -- justice Rahul Bharti and justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as additional judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the courtroom of the Chief Justice at Jammu.
The oath-taking ceremony was physically attended at Jammu by justice Tashi Rabstan, justice Sanjeev Kumar, justice Sindhu Sharma, justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, justice Puneet Gupta, justice Javed Iqbal Wani, justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary while as justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, justice Rajnesh Oswal, justice Sanjay Dhar and justice Mohan Lal attended the oath ceremony virtually from Srinagar.
The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, registrar general of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The ceremony was also attended by the former judges of high court, advocate general DC Raina; chief secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; secretary law, justice and parliamentary affairs Achal Sethi; assistant solicitor general of India, Jammu, president Bar Association, Jammu, district judges posted at Jammu headquarters, members of various Bars, officers of civil administration and officers and staff of the registry.
With the elevation of two judges, the strength of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 judges, including the Chief Justice.
