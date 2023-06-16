Bhagwant Mann takes offence to Sukhbir Badal’s remark, hits back

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal for calling him ‘mad’, alleging that, unlike Sukhbir, he was not ‘plundering the public wealth’ of Punjab. Mann also posted from his Twitter handle a purported video clip in which Sukhbir Badal could be heard calling him “pagal jiha” (like a mad person). (HT File Photo)

In a statement, Mann said that these rejected leaders, who have been ousted by the people, do not have any moral right to say anything. They had treated Punjab as their fiefdom and plundered the state mercilessly, Mann alleged. The CM also posted from his Twitter handle a purported video clip in which Sukhbir Badal could be heard calling him “pagal jiha” (like a mad person).

Taking exception to Sukhbir’s ‘unparliamentary remark’, Mann said that these leaders are not able to digest that the government of the common man is working tirelessly to serve the state and its people. “They have started hitting below the belt by using such foul language. These leaders will be paid back in the same coin by the people of the state who will certainly teach them a lesson,” he added.