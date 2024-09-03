‘China distorting Tibetan history, destroying architectural buildings’

Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Monday alleged that the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is implementing hardline policies aimed at eradicating the distinct Tibetan identity in Tibet. Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Monday alleged that the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is implementing hardline policies aimed at eradicating the distinct Tibetan identity in Tibet. (AFP file)

As the exiled Tibetans and Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Dharamshala celebrated the sixty-fourth anniversary of the Tibetan Democracy Day on Monday, Tsering while reading the statement of Kashag (cabinet) said that the PRC government is forcefully implementing an assimilationist policy called “forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation” through a three-pronged process termed as “to facilitate ethnic exchanges, communication and integration”, aimed at eradicating the Tibetan people’s identity through indoctrination programmes and Sinicisation campaigns in the religious, political and social programmes.

An Estonian parliamentary delegation led by MP Juku-Kalle Raid, the Chair of Tibet Support Group in Estonian Parliament, attended the commemoration ceremony at Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodGanj.

“As part of this policy to eradicate anything Tibetan, the Chinese authorities are distorting Tibetan history, erasing national identity, and forcibly changing the way of life, and destroying architectural buildings, designs and artwork with Tibetan characteristics,” said Penpa Tsering

Sikyong said, “Over a million Tibetan children are forced into state-run colonial boarding schools to learn Chinese language and ideology without access to their families. Books related to Tibetan nationality, religion, and histories are being forcibly removed from the libraries of these schools. And pictures and statues of historical figures such as Thonmi Sambhota, who created the Tibetan script and other ancient and modern scholars in the school campuses, are being wiped out. Such alarming reports continue to emerge from Tibet.”

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile, in its statement, said, “Regarding our fellow Tibetans living under Chinese occupation, it is evident that they are completely deprived of any democratic political system. Instead, the brutality of the Communist Party of China’s hardline policies, under which they continue to suffer as if in a living hell, becomes increasingly evident with each passing day. With the goal of eradicating the Tibetan race and language, the Chinese government has forcibly relocated over one million young Tibetan children to separate boarding schools, where they are subjected to policies designed to Sinicize them.”

“Additionally, for many years, China has pursued a policy of Sinicizing Tibetan religion and culture by destroying existing centers dedicated to their practice and preservation. On July 12, 2024, the Chinese government issued a coercive order to immediately shut down the Golog Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbu Lobling, an academy established in 1994 with all necessary permissions from various Chinese authorities,” the Tibetan parliament-in-exile said, adding that this abrupt shutdown has deeply saddened the Tibetan people both in Tibet and in exile, as well as those worldwide who value Tibetan culture.